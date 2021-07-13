Cuban security forces appear to arrest woman during live TV interview

Social media activist Dina Stars spoke with Spain TV host Marta Flich on Tuesday, to discuss the recent protests in Cuba. Stars, whose social media boasts tens of thousands of followers, has frequently criticized the Cuban government and encouraged protestors via the hashtag #SOSCUBA.

During the interview, a friend of Stars’ informed her that state police was waiting outside her home, forcing her to cut the interview short.

"Security is out there…I have to go out," Stars stated.

Stars later returned only to inform Flich that she is being taken by the police to the station. She was unsure whether she was being arrested, but she stated she was being taken alone without her friends who were present.

"They’re taking me to {police HQ]. Live via Spain, I will hold the government responsible for whatever happens to me," she informed viewers.

Additional footage also depicted Stars being escorted into a police vehicle outside the building.

Stars previously tweeted that she received a call from the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Cuba who requested a meeting with her. After she refused, she stated that they were planning to serve her a legal summons.

"I have just been called on the phone by people from the MININT [Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Cuba] who at the time summoned me to ‘meet’ I said no, they told me that they were going to give me a legal summons. As soon as I get the summons I will attend with my head held high, I have nothing to hide. I keep you up to top," she tweeted.

This followed reports of thousands of Cuban citizens protesting the communist dictatorship over poor economic and living conditions within their country. More than 100 demonstrators have been arrested with some of those arrested being reported missing.