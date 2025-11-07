Expand / Collapse search
Crypto founder pardoned by Trump denies having ties to president's family

The founder explains why he was 'a little bit surprised' about Trump pardoning him

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao admits he was surprised by Trump pardon, denies having ties to Trump family Video

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao admits he was surprised by Trump pardon, denies having ties to Trump family

Binance founder Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao addresses President Donald Trump pardoning him and denies reports of his ties to the Trump family on 'Special Report.'

The convicted founder of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, said he was "a little bit surprised" by President Donald Trump's pardon of him on "Special Report" Friday.

"We have never met," former Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao told "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier in an exclusive interview. "We have never talked." 

TRUMP CRYPTO CHIEF SAYS WE ARE IN THE 'GOLDEN AGE' FOR DIGITAL ASSETS, 'CLEARING THE DECK' OF BIDEN BARRIERS

In 2023, Zhao pleaded guilty to a money-laundering–related charge. He served a four-month prison sentence under the Biden administration. President Donald Trump pardoned him Oct. 21, according to the Department of Justice.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt touted Trump’s pardon as "officially end[ing] the Biden administration’s war on the cryptocurrency industry."

Binance CEO

Changpeng Zhao, former CEO of Binance, speaks at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's, Malta, on Oct. 4, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi (Reuters)

On Sunday, Trump said in a "60 Minutes" interview he does not know Zhao. 

TRUMP TAUNTS '60 MINUTES' DURING INTERVIEW, SAYS SHOW PAID HIM 'A LOT OF MONEY'

The cryptocurrency founder similarly denied having ties to the Trump family, despite The Wall Street Journal attributing Zhao’s pardon to Binance’s alleged "deal" with the Trumps’ cryptocurrency project, World Liberty Financial.

"That’s completely not accurate," Zhao said on "Special Report." "There’s no deal, there has never been any discussions. It's as simple as that."

However, Zhao said he met American Bitcoin co-founder — and Trump's son, Eric Trump — once at the Bitcoin MENA conference in Abu Dhabi. 

Eric Trump speaks

Eric Trump, co-founder and chief strategy officer of American Bitcoin Corp., during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Sept. 17, 2025.  (Kena Betancur/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Zhao called the WSJ’s reporting "categorically false," denying any business relationships with Trump’s sons. 

He also addressed why he pleaded guilty to a violation of the Bank Secrecy Act, which included failure to properly implement an effective anti-money-laundering program. 

"I think it’s the best way to confront the problem and solve it head-on," he said, later adding: "I do not have anything to debate on the charges." 

TRUMP VOWS TO MAKE US ‘CRYPTO CAPITAL OF THE PLANET,' SIGNS GENIUS ACT INTO LAW

Zhao cited Trump’s GENIUS Act, which defined federal regulations for cryptocurrency, as a marker of the U.S. "leading" in crypto rules.

Trump grins during a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act

President Donald Trump during a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 18, 2025.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The more clarity we have in the industry, the better," Zhao argued. 

 "I think in the last administration, even when I was charged and even when I pleaded guilty, there wasn't any clear regulatory frameworks for crypto in the U.S., so I think now it's getting much clearer, and U.S. is definitely leading," he added.

The Wall Street Journal responded to Zhao’s comments, telling "Special Report," "We stand by our reporting." Both Fox News and The Wall Street Journal are owned by News Corp. 

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment. Follow her on X @StephSamsel.

