Sen. Ted Cruz asks CNN to 'stop rooting' for President Trump to die from coronavirus

Sen. Ted Cruz asked CNN on Tuesday morning to “stop rooting” for President Trump to die from coronavirus.

Cruz tweeted the message in response to a Daily Caller video of a CNN segment that aired Monday as Trump arrived back at the White House after leaving Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was hospitalized for the coronavirus.

“Keep in mind this is not just the president returning to the White House, this may be Patient Zero. This is the virus coming back to the White House,” CNN reporter Jim Acosta said in the grim clip.

“I will tell you... having been here all day, it is eerily quiet and empty inside the corridors of the West Wing,” Acosta told CNN viewers. “They evacuated much of the West Wing earlier today.”

Cruz retweeted the video to his nearly four million followers with the caption, “CNN, stop rooting for our President to die.”

The video Cruz responded to was just a sample of CNN’s outrage at Trump returning to the White House. CNN host Chris Cuomo, Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer, media pundit Brian Stelter and political analyst Gloria Borger were among the network’s many personalities who trashed the president’s decision.

Last week, Cruz appeared on CNN and got into a fiery clash with the "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake when the Republican took a swipe at the anchor's Democratic brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

CNN has been largely anti-Trump for years as the president and the liberal network have been in a well-documented public feud. Acosta has been among the most contentious CNN personalities, regularly arguing with Trump and members of his administration.

Last month, a New York Times columnist excoriated CNN in a column that indicated the liberal network either “amped up outrage and righteousness” with anti-Trump coverage to increase ratings or CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker simply wants to destroy the man he helped turn into a star.

Zucker, who began his career at NBC, rose from being a Peacock Network researcher all the way to president and CEO of NBC Universal before eventually landing at CNN. Along the way, Zucker was responsible for increasing Donald Trump’s fame when he greenlighted “The Apprentice.”

Times media columnist Ben Smith’s piece, “Jeff Zucker Helped Create Donald Trump. That Show May Be Ending,” argued that the bizarre relationship between the TV honcho and the president has left the once-nonpartisan CNN “competing with MSNBC for the same enraged American audience” of anti-Trump viewers.

