Neither Biden nor Harris is equipped to do these jobs: Former Treasury official

Former Treasury Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Monica Crowley joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday to discuss former President Barack Obama's appearance at the White House and how his presence contrasted the current administration.

MONICA CROWLEY: Looking at that video of Biden and Obama after the event with all the people milling around, it reminds me of the star quarterback returning to his old high school and then the current losing quarterback getting ghosted. Yeah, that's what that looks like to me. Very sad image. Look, we are sort of in a slow-motion constitutional crisis where we have both of our top leaders, the president and the vice president, relatively incapacitated and unable to do their jobs. Joe Biden is in a state of significant cognitive decline. I think that's apparent, and the vice president seems to be in a constant state of nervous breakdown. So neither one are really equipped to do these jobs and the American people know it. That's why it's one of many reasons why their poll numbers are really circling the drain. So they thought it would be a good idea to invoke some emotion and some nostalgia by wheeling out Barack Obama and having him speak at the White House today. But you know what? It's not going to work because it really had the feel of a sad little reboot of a once-popular TV show.

