Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Neither Biden nor Harris is equipped to do these jobs: Former Treasury official

She calls the event a 'very sad image'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden and Harris can't do their jobs: Former Treasury official Video

Biden and Harris can't do their jobs: Former Treasury official

Former Assistant Treasury Secretary for Public Affairs Monica Crowley discusses former President Barack Obama coming back to the White House on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Treasury Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Monica Crowley joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday to discuss former President Barack Obama's appearance at the White House and how his presence contrasted the current administration.

MONICA CROWLEY: Looking at that video of Biden and Obama after the event with all the people milling around, it reminds me of the star quarterback returning to his old high school and then the current losing quarterback getting ghosted. Yeah, that's what that looks like to me. Very sad image. Look, we are sort of in a slow-motion constitutional crisis where we have both of our top leaders, the president and the vice president, relatively incapacitated and unable to do their jobs. Joe Biden is in a state of significant cognitive decline. I think that's apparent, and the vice president seems to be in a constant state of nervous breakdown. So neither one are really equipped to do these jobs and the American people know it. That's why it's one of many reasons why their poll numbers are really circling the drain. So they thought it would be a good idea to invoke some emotion and some nostalgia by wheeling out Barack Obama and having him speak at the White House today. But you know what? It's not going to work because it really had the feel of a sad little reboot of a once-popular TV show.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Dems ‘wheeled out’ Obama to speak at White House, but it won't work: Former Treasury official Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.