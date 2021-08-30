Critics resurface Biden ABC interview where he pledged to stay in Afghanistan until every American rescued

While Democrats and White House allies are attempting to cast the Afghanistan evacuation as a success on Monday, social media critics tore into the president for breaking his pledge to stay in the country until every American was evacuated.

Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. announced Monday evening that the last of the U.S. troops stationed at the Kabul airport had left a day before Biden's deadline, completing the military’s drawdown in the country -- even though hundreds of Americans likely remain left behind.

THESE ARE THE US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN THE KABUL AIRPORT ATTACK

Critics were quick to resurface President Biden's ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos earlier this month, where he promised that "if there's American citizens left, we're gonna stay to get them all out."

"I guess Biden changed his mind," Thiel Capital COO and Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters wrote alongside an excerpt from the ABC interview.

"Biden promised Taliban he'd leave by 8/31. Biden promised Americans no one would be left behind. Guess which promise Biden kept?" freelance journalist Chris Tremoglie wrote, charging that "Over 81 million Americans voted for a president to abandon Americans in hostile territory."

Stephen L. Miller, host of "Media Podcast" wondered where the fact-checkers who hounded former President Donald Trump throughout his presidency have been hiding.

"Ah I guess Daniel Dale & Kessler are too busy fact-checking Twitter jokes about him falling asleep to check these things," he wrote.

MSNBC contributor and Washington Post columnist Hugh Hewitt blamed Biden for "Abandoning Americans." "Unbelievable," he said.

"America needed leadership and all Biden gave us was lies," Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin weighed in. "He turned his back on Americans and our allies still stranded in Afghanistan. What happened to no man left behind? This Administration should be held accountable for this complete and utter failure."

National Review editor Rich Lowry noted that "Biden kept his promise to the Taliban to get out of Afghanistan by August 31; he broke his promise to Americans to get them all out before he left."