Criminal cartel members only people 'flourishing' under Biden administration: Border Patrol Council VP

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto asserted that only criminal cartels are "flourishing" and "love" the Biden administration's actions Tuesday on "Your World."

ART DEL CUETO: There's been so many individuals [who] just continuously go down there and visit. They can visit every day. They can take their little photo ops every day. But unless they're willing to change the policies and realize what's happening [to] our nation's borders, it's just cheap little visits. They mean nothing. They absolutely mean nothing. This administration has managed to destroy everything that the last administration has done. And it's going to take political will. I'm truly saddened when I see this. I'm saddened that future generations are going to be severely damaged because of the lack of border security policies from the current individuals [who] are in charge right now.

It's not just the completion of the wall. It's bringing back some of the policies that would work. At the end of the day, the only individuals [who] are flourishing and love what this administration is doing [are] the criminal cartels that continue to line their pockets each and every day by the millions because of this administration's lack of caring for the border and caring for future generations. And … at the end of the day, they don't care about Americans' lives.

