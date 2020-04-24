Country star performing live concert on Fox Nation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Country music star Walker Hayes joined "Fox and Friends" on Friday to offer his thoughts and prayers for Americans struggling with coronavirus quarantine and those on front lines fighting the virus.

Hayes and his wife, Laney, have six children, which Hayes told Ainsley Earhardt has turned home into a "circus."

He performed his new single 'Trash My Heart,' which he'll perform along with many other songs on "Fox Nation Presents Friday Night Live with Walker Hayes," on Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The performance will be available for free on Fox Nation and streaming live on Fox News Digital and all Fox News social media platforms.

