Country music star Rodney Atkins to perform live concert

Country music star Rodney Atkins and his wife Rose Falcon joined "Fox and Friends" on Friday to promote the live concert that he'll be performing from his Nashville home for all Fox News and Fox Nation viewers.

Fox Nation Presents Friday Night Live with Rodney Atkins will be available for free on Fox Nation and streaming live on Fox News Digital and all Fox News social media platforms.

"How are you all quarantining?" asked "Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

"We're doing great, we love being with our families," said Falcon.

"We've got a 2-year-old and a 7-and-a-half-month old that are keeping us on our toes," joked Atkins.

Join Atkins on Friday, May 1st from 8-9 p.m. EDT for Fox Nation Presents Friday Night Live.

