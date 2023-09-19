Country music fans in Nashville react to singer quitting genre claiming ‘Trump years’ ushered in toxicity

People in Nashville reacted to singer Maren Morris announcing her departure from country music, arguing that toxicity was ushered into the genre during former President Trump's time in office.

"I think she’s wrong," Eddie told Fox News. "I say good riddance to her as far as I’m concerned."

However, Mikayla said, "Good for her, honestly."

"Standing up for what she believes regardless of what the backlash is," she added.

COUNTRY MUSIC FANS SAY ‘GOOD RIDDANCE’ TO MAREN MORRIS:

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Morris told the Los Angeles Times on Friday that her transition away from the genre over the past year stemmed from the "Trump years" enabling people to celebrate toxic behavior.

"After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display. It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic," the Grammy-winning country artist said. "All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music. I call it butt rock."

Some people in Nashville, Morris’s home for the past decade, disagreed with the singer’s characterization of country music.

"I like country music. I don’t see where any of that misogyny has seeped in there. Music is music," Mike told Fox News. "But she has every right to go do whatever she wants to do. That’s the good thing about this country."

"I don’t think Donald Trump is so influential in country music," he added. "If he was, he’d probably be making records."

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR SHARES WHY HE’S LEAVING THE INDUSTRY AND HEADING INTO MINISTRY: ‘WHAT I’M CALLED TO DO’

Jim said he "absolutely" disagreed with Morris’s assessment of the genre.

"I mean everybody has their own opinion and she has hers," he said. "I think everything’s turning woke and this is just another example of woke. It’s not right."

Rachel said: "I don’t think it's gonna change anything. It's not really making that big of a stance."

Morris also accused artists like Jason Aldean of using his hit song "Try That in a Small Town" as a "toxic weapon in culture wars." She said Americans are only streaming those types of songs "out of spite" and to "own the lbs," not out of love for the music.

Aldean's song drew backlash in July after the debut of its music video. Critics accused it of having racial undertones for showing footage of Black Lives Matter riots as the country star sings lyrics condemning lawlessness.

NASHVILLE MUSIC SCENE FRACTURED BY CULTURE WARS, LINEUPS CHANGED AFTER POLITICAL DISPUTES: ‘DOORS ARE SHUT’

Greg disagreed with Morris.

"Great song – and it's reality," he said.

"Try it in a small town, you people who want to tear everything up," he added. "My gosh, it’s so sad."

Arnold said he thinks Morris' move is a mistake.

"I think she’s making a mistake," he told Fox News. "She’s got a big career going and I think she should continue what she’s doing."

Rachel said she thinks the singer will return to country.

"It’s her vibe, it’s her music," she said. "Will she not really go to the award shows? Sure. But I think she’ll still have a country vibe."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, one drummer playing on Broadway said Morris was never country to begin with.

"It was pop," he told Fox News. "If you wanna hear country, come down to certain places in Nashville and you’ll find real country music."

The drummer added that Morris will "do fine" in her transition.

"She’s following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift," he said.

Fox News' Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.