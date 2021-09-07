Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Sen. Cotton: Biden wants Afghanistan 'out of the news' so Dems can focus on $3.5T in 'reckless spending'

Says 'Congress is not going to rest until every American and every legal permanent resident in Afghanistan can get out of Afghanistan'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on President Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan fallout.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that President Biden wants to "turn the page" on Afghanistan and is hoping the media stops focusing on Americans and Afghan allies left behind

TALIBAN CALLS CHINA ITS ‘TRUSTWORTHY FRIEND’

TOM COTTON: I understand the administration wants to turn the page. They want this out of the news. They want to focus on their reckless $3.5 trillion spending bill. A lot of members of Congress are not going to rest until every American and every legal permanent resident in Afghanistan can get out of Afghanistan. 

We are working on trying to get people out across the borders or on flights out of Afghanistan or some of the outlying cities. We are not going to forget our fellow Americans who are left behind in Afghanistan. 

