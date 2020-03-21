Coronavirus questions answered: 'Should you go to an urgent care facility if sick?'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat joined host Arthel Neville Saturday to answer coronavirus questions on "America's News HQ."

Neville began by talking to Nesheiwat about what those who feel ill, people who would normally go to an urgent care facility, and how they should so proceed if sick.

Question: Should you go to an urgent care facility if sick?

"You want to stay home if you have very mild symptoms. Sniffle, maybe a little sore throat, a little congestion, stay home. Supportive care, which means tea, over the counter medicines, a little bit of Tylenol," Nesheiwat said. "The last thing you want to do is go out where you can potentially infect other people or pick up the corona virus if you just have another type of cold like rhinovirus or adenovirus or even the flu. If you have just very mild symptoms, stay home."

"Now, if you are having difficulty breathing and shortness of breath and you're near collapse, that's another story," Neishewat added. "That's when you want to seek medical care"

Question: Do urgent care facilities adminster coronavirus tests?

"Yes, I'm testing every day that I'm at work. I'm out there on the front lines. And when my patients come in, if they have symptoms, the first thing I do, I will swab them for influenza. And if they are negative for influenza A or B, and they meet the criteria such as fever, cough, body aches, shortness of breath, low oxygen level. If they are really sick and meet those criteria, then we will proceed to swab them for the coronavirus, "Nesheiwat said. "But we're still limited on supplies. So if you don't meet those stand those criteria right now, we won't swab you because we reserve them for those who really need it.

Neishewat added that they are reserving tests for those that are older or at risk.

Question: If you are self quarantining at home, how can you best protect the rest of your family and not infect them?

"If you tested positive, you want to stay as far away from your family members, from your loved ones for the time being until you meet the criteria where you're free. Usually we say 14 day quarantine and then the CDC says, OK, after two negative tests, then you're cleared to go about as long as you have no fever and your symptoms have resolved," Nesheiwat said. "But it's difficult, but you have to be sure to use your own restroom, if you can. Use your own bedroom, if you can. Stay away from the rest of the family. You're going to have to eat your lunch and your dinner, you know, away from the rest of the family."

