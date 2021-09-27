Sen. Cornyn on 'America's Newsroom': If Biden admin wanted to stop the border surge, they would

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said on Monday that if the Biden administration wanted to stop the migrant surge, "they would."

ABBOTT SAYS BIDEN ADMIN NEEDS TO 'UP THEIR GAME, BIG TIME' AS TEXAS GRAPPLES WITH MIGRANT SURGE

JOHN CORNYN: I would say it’s a failure of the administration to perform one of the most basic functions a government is supposed to perform which is to defend our borders, protect our national sovereignty and enforce our laws.

…

​​There is no deterrence. There are no consequences associated with illegally entering the United States. Under the Biden administration, they’re waved through and told to appear for a future hearing and we know the majority of them will not show up. And so this is an invitation for more people to do exactly the same and that’s what I predict. If they wanted to stop it, they would. We know from the Border Patrol that there are three things that we need. We need Border Patrol agents, we need infrastructure called a fence or wall and we need technology. We need the will to actually accomplish the job. That’s what’s lacking here. And the American people are simply being lied to.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: