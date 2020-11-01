Media's skepticism of Trump victory is 'so similar' to what happened in 2016: Lewandowski

The media downplaying the possibility of President Trump's reelection bears a striking resemblance to their coverage ahead of to his 2016 victory, Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski observed Sunday.

"It's so similar," Lewandowski told "Hannity."

However, Trump's former campaign manager cautioned, "don’t let the left and media convince you that this race is over, because the only way that this race is over is after you vote on Election Day and Donald Trump goes back to the White House for four more years."

With polls across America closing in two days, the Trump campaign is in "better shape right now than we were four years ago," in key battleground states, Lewandowski explained.

LEWANDOWSKI PREDICTS CLEAR ELECTION WINNER WITH TRUMP VICTORIES IN MAJOR SWING STATES

"But," he reiterated, "the only way he becomes the president of United States ... is to make sure that every Republican and independent goes out and votes on Election Day. We can win this election but we have to show up Tuesday and vote," he said.

"We’re in better shape right now than we were four years ago in North Carolina, in the state of Florida, in the state of Michigan, but it all comes down to Election Day," Lewandowski emphasized.

Earlier, Lewandowski said he expects Trump to sweep six key swing states -- all of which the president won by a razor-thin margin in 2016 -- on his way to a "resounding victory" over Joe Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think this election is going to be won on Election Night with Donald Trump carrying Florida and North Carolina, and Ohio and Michigan and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin," Lewandowski told "Fox News Sunday".

"And if that's the case, there will be no need to continue to count because there will be a resounding victory."