Conservatives, politicians and more react to Anthony Fauci stepping down: 'A blueprint of what not to do'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives, politicians and more reacted Monday to the news that Dr. Anthony Fauci would be stepping down in December as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

"I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden," Fauci said in a statement. "I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career."

Many conservatives, politicians and media personalities offered criticism and praise for Fauci after the announcement.

"His handling of COVID should be studied in the future as a blueprint of what not to do," Karol Markowicz said. "More than anything else, Fauci politicized a health crisis and people died because of him. That should be the lasting memory we all have of him. He was terrible at his job and the media loved him."

FAUCI ADMITS THAT COVID-19 VACCINES DO NOT PROTECT ‘OVERLY WELL’ AGAINST INFECTION

Conservatives on Twitter suggested Fauci stepped down ahead of the midterm elections and some likely Republican victories in the House to avoid an investigation.

"Fauci’s running scared with Republicans taking control of the House, at minimum, next year. Fauci should face criminal charges for lying to congress about gain of function research and covid," Outkick founder Clay Travis said.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Fauci's announcement was convenient and that he stepped down before House Republicans can "hold him accountable for destroying our country."

FAUCI: WE SHOULD HAVE HAD 'MUCH, MUCH MORE STRINGENT RESTRICTIONS' FOR ASYMPTOMATIC COVID AT START OF PANDEMIC

Country music star John Rich said he guessed Fauci stepped down so that he has "time to prepare" for the "2023 Nuremberg Code trials."

Richard H. Ebright, board of governors professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University, said Fauci was a "serially misfeasent, serially perjurious, public official." He added that he hoped Fauci would be held accountable.

Others celebrated Fauci after the announcement.

"Fauci is a giant in the world of public health – trusted by presidents of both parties for decades," CNN "Inside Politics" host Abby Phillip said, adding that COVID-19 put him in the middle of a "highly politicized pandemic."

"I cannot think of a public servant who has done as much to save as many lives for as long a period as Dr. Tony Fauci. And he is a gem of a person," White House chief of staff Ron Klain said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden released a statement regarding Fauci's announcement as well.

"Because of Dr. Fauci’s many contributions to public health, lives here in the United States and around the world have been saved," Biden said in the statement. "As he leaves his position in the U.S. Government, I know the American people and the entire world will continue to benefit from Dr. Fauci’s expertise in whatever he does next."

"Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work," the president continued. "I extend my deepest thanks for his public service."