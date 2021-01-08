Conservatives flee to Parler following Twitter's permanent suspension of Trump

Conservative personalities and politicians are flocking to the social media app Parler after Twitter permanently banned President Trump's account Friday.

"It appears @parler_app servers are overwhelmed by people leaving @Twitter. Good luck guys, keep up your fight for free speech!" former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale cheered.

Parscale later wrote, "If @google bans @parler_app congress should act. It is not right. This is control, nothing more. A business has an option who their customers are, Twitter’s right. However, those who control access to our current technology blocking those who differ from them is wrong!"

"Now Apple & Google are threatening to ban Parler to stop people from going to any alternative platform. They are creating a monopoly," BLEXIT founder Candace Owens warned. "They want NO IDEAS or CONVERSATIONS that they are not able to control. They do not want conservatives communicating with one another."

"You cannot censor 75 million Americans. This is insane," Owens added.

Others promoted their on Parler accounts and urged their Twitter followers to join them.

"Parler:@CawthornforNC," Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., tweeted with American flags.

"I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism. I ask all my followers to join me now on Parler and Rumble," syndicated radio personality and Fox News host Mark Levin wrote.

"Reminder: I am also on #ParlerAPP if you are growing more and more concerned about #Freedom and #FreeSpeech in America," GOP commentator Paris Dennard wrote.

"Yes, I'm on Parler under JasonRantz," Seattle radio host Jason Rantz told his followers.

"THIS IS MY LAST TWEET! Join me on @parler_app! (That is if they aren't overloaded with new users or banned by Apple.)" radio host Mark Kaye wrote.

"Are you on Parler? Join me and subscribe to my page!" pro-Trump commentator Madison Gesiotto exclaimed.

Following Trump's brief suspension after the violence that took place on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Twitter announced on Friday evening that the president will no longer be able to tweet.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company wrote in a blog post.

Twitter highlighted two posts from the president earlier Friday, one of which merely confirmed he would not be attending the nomination of President-Elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

"These two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks," the company said. "After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.