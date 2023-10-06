Conservatives disturbed by Clinton's call for 'deprogramming' Trump supporters: 'Pure authoritarianism'

Conservatives recoiled Friday at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s recent suggestion that there should be a "formal deprogramming" of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

After Clinton uttered the claim in a Thursday interview with CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour, prominent conservatives and multiple GOP lawmakers ripped the high-profile Democrat.

At one point in the interview, Clinton lamented that political debates in the country have grown more difficult because of extremist Trump supporters’ hold on the Republican Party. She stated, "I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past, and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things… but there wasn't this little tail of extremism, waving, you know, wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today."

Clinton blamed this on Trump, adding, "And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He's only in it for himself. He's now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him?"

The former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate then argued that "formal" measures might need to be taken to de-program them.

She said, "Because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen."

Amanpour could be seen on video chuckling at Clinton’s "deprogramming" remark.

But conservative critics blasted Clinton after a clip of her comment made its way to X.

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway expressed concern over Clinton’s statement, writing, "Authoritarianism watch. Former Democrat nominee for President calls for re-education of political opponents."

U.K. politician and conservative commentator Nigel Farage weighed in on Clinton’s nerve for saying such a thing. He posted, "The arrogance of this woman and her loathing of ordinary people knows no bounds."

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald provided his analysis of her quote, saying, "As she gets increasingly bitter about her 2016 defeat -- even when you think there's no way she can -- Hillary Clinton is more and more the liberal id: she just spews what liberals really think and feel but know not to say."

"That's where ‘Basket of Deplorables’™ came from," he added.

Libs of TikTok account owner Chaya Raichik quipped, "Nothing to see here… just Hillary Clinton wanting to put Republicans into re-education camps."

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton noted, "Hillary Clinton helps explain why her Democratic allies are trying to jail Trump, Republican Party leaders and activists."

Digital strategist Greg Price commented, "She's the wicked witch of the west, the spawn of Satan, and the angry old middle school teacher all wrapped into one."

Professor and author Dr. Gad Saad remarked, "She is truly unbelievable."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., remarked, "Hillary says the quiet part out loud - and reveals the Left’s true agenda. Use government to crush any opposition. Pure authoritarianism."

Fox News' David Asman wrote, "'Maybe there needs to be a formal deprograming' of Trump voters. Really? Hillary again exposing the totalitarian temptation of her radical-Alinsky roots. Will Democrats disavow this shameless nod to Soviet-style coercion?"

Kentucky GOP comms guy Sean Southard posted, "'Formal Deprogramming' brought to you by the creator of 'Baskets of Deplorables.'"

Conservative influencer duo The Hodge Twins stated, "Tyrants love re-education camps."

Conservative commentator James Lindsay offered an alternative, stating, "Deprogram the Woke."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed Amanpour's amusement at Clinton's statement, posting, "Of course, Amanpour, who swears she's just an objective journalist asking the tough questions, laughs along with Hillary's deplorables 2.0 moment..."

