Conservatives disgusted after Fauci says his ‘common sense’ advice ‘saved millions’: ‘Zero humility’

Conservative Twitter users reacted in disgust after National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that he only ever gave "common sense" medical advice that saved "millions of lives" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci’s comments came during Tuesday’s episode of CNN’s "New Day," after host John Berman prompted Fauci with a quote from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., insisting that if the GOP gains a congressional majority after the midterm elections, "we will subpoena his [Fauci’s] records and he will testify in the Senate under oath."

Fauci responded, saying, "Well, there’s no reason to do that, but if they want to go ahead. My records are an open book."

He commented that Republican are accusing him of "bizarre" things. "They are talking about things that are really bizarre, John, like crimes against democracy by shutting down the government," he claimed.

Fauci insisted that everything he ever did or recommended while being the face of the fight against COVID-19 was share common-sense guidance.

"All I have ever done – and go back and look at everything I’ve ever done – was to recommend common-sense, good CDC-recommended public health policies that have saved millions of lives," the doctor declared, before reiterating, "If you want to investigate me for that, go ahead."

Conservatives on Twitter however did not agree with Fauci’s appraisal of his own actions.

Grabien.com video database creator Tom Elliott, who shared the CNN clip to Twitter, listed several points contradicting his claim that all he did was give good advice. Elliott tweeted, "Also: — Accidentally created Covid — Covered it up — Engineered destruction of civil rights — Lied to Congress — Used govt to suppress dissent — Impaired development of a generation of children — Gave conflicting advice at every stage of Covid — Used position to profit."

Elliott added one more point: "Also, claimed to be some sort of god of science whose pronouncements were infallible and beyond reproach."

American Commitment president Phil Kerpen asked his Twitter followers, "Anybody still believe this sociopath?"

"Zero humility," remarked New York Post writer Miranda Devine.

Townhall.com author and lawyer Phil Holloway provided his analysis of Fauci’s claims, stating, "1st, what may be ‘good’ or ‘common sense’ is a matter of opinion. Nothing gives #Fauci any right to impose his opinion on 330 million ppl without having to explain himself. 2nd, any investigation will focus on his actions to manipulate the federal response & the origins of covid."

The Twitter account for Accuracy in Media tweeted slammed Fauci’s statements as "Professional gaslighting."

"CNN plays tee-ball, Fauci says DOUBLE DOG DARE ya," tweeted Newsbusters executive editor Tim Graham, characterizing Fauci’s willingness to face down Paul.

