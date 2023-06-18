Company offers ‘baby bonus’ for employees in effort to combat ‘anti-family’ push towards abortion

One anti-woke company is putting its money where its mouth is, offering employees a "baby bonus" to counter the corporate push to encourage abortions as opposed to maternity leave.

Michael Seifert is the CEO and founder of PublicSq., an app designed to link patriotic businesses with "quality products, services, and exclusive discounts." He detailed his decision to implement the new policy and why empowering families is essential for the well-being of his company on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend,' Sunday.

"We did see the world going in this direction that we believe is really anti-family," Seifert said during "Fox & Friends Weekend.' "We think that ultimately a company is only as strong as the families that built it, and then for us, we're a pro-family company. We're unashamed about that. And we're actually the largest marketplace in the country of pro-family businesses."

"So we thought, what better way to express this value that's core to our beliefs than actually putting some money behind it, putting our money where our mouth is," he continued.

Seifert noted the company is offering a $5,000 bonus to any employee who has a baby or adopts a child, while calling out other companies like Amazon, Airbnb, Target, and Patagonia for conversely offering abortion benefits to their employees.

"We wanted to sing an opposite tune and say, let's actually put $5,000 behind any of our employees that were to have a baby, their spouses to have a baby, or they were to adopt, and this would be $5,000 after tax," he explained. "They can use it as they please. Just as an awesome ‘thank you’ for being a great team member and to empower their family to continue to grow."



Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year, many companies have announced abortion benefits in protest of the historic case.

Amazon announced it would cover $4,000 in non-life threatening medical treatments, including abortions, if procedures are not available within 100 miles of where the employee lives.

Bumble, Uber, Lyft, Alaska Airlines, Starbucks, Netflix, Yelp, and others have also followed suit announcing similar policies since the landmark case was overturned.

While the far-left narrative suggests the companies are implementing the effort in order to empower women, Seifert argued they are actually trying to avoid maternity leave costs.

"That's the sad reality of this, is that these companies will pretend to care about, 'women's health care.' But at the end of the day, they just don't want to pay maternity leave," he said. "They're more afraid of losing the monetary value that their employees provide. So they would rather choose that than they would to empower the growth of these families."

"I think that's really destructive," he continued. "I actually want more of our employees, family members, because I think they're great people, and we want their communities to thrive. And we believe that ultimately strong families build a strong nation, and I wish more companies felt the same way."

Seifert said his employees have wasted no time in reaping the benefits of the new policy.

"Just in the last month, we've had three pregnancies announced," he said. "So it's happening. People are excited about it."