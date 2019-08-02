Coming up on Fox News, Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019

STAY TUNED:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: An interview with Ben Carson, U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Country music star Justin Moore performs in the latest installment of Fox & Friends' All-American Summer Concert Series.

Special Report with Bret Baier, 6 p.m. ET: An exclusive with Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Colombia's foreign minister.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: A breakdown of the July jobs report.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council under President Trump.

Making Money with Charles Payne, 2 p.m. ET: Peter Navarro, director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

The Claman Countdown, 3 p.m. ET: Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Why 23 Republicans Defied the President on Budget Bill"- The Senate on Thursday approved a two-year budget bill that will raise spending limits and prevents a government shutdown. Despite the legislation being backed by President Trump, 23 Republicans voted against the bill. Jason Pye, FreedomWorks vice president of legislative affairs Jason Pye and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., discuss why some conservatives opposed this deal.

It’s every parent’s nightmare -- young children accidentally left to die in hot cars. Recent tragedies in New York and Florida have put these incidents in the national spotlight again. Sue Auriemma, vice president of KidsAndCars.org joins the podcast to discuss how common these cases are and some precautions parents can take. Don't miss the good news with Fox News’ Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by Charlie Hurt, opinion editor for the Washington Times and Fox News contributor.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis, operating executive with the Carlyle Group; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News roaming correspondent-at-large; Shannon Bream, host of “Fox News @ Night”; W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice; Ed Rollins, veteran Republican consultant and co-chair of Great America PAC.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., talks about what he saw during his most recent trip to the border.

On Fox News Weekend:

Saturday:

Cavuto Live, 10 a.m. ET: Special guests include: John Delaney, 2020 presidential candidate and former U.S. representative for Maryland; Peter Navarro, director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

Sunday:

Life, Liberty & Levin, 10 p.m. ET: Historian Niall Ferguson discusses the present dangers posed by Russia and China and compares the classic Cold War between the U.S. and USSR and the modern cold war between the U.S. and China.