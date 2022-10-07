Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Comer on 'imminent' Hunter Biden charges: 'Mounting evidence’ of other major crimes

Lawmaker tells 'Fox & Friends' charges 'pale in comparison' to other potential offenses

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
‘Mounting evidence’ points to more charges for Hunter Biden: Rep. James Comer Video

‘Mounting evidence’ points to more charges for Hunter Biden: Rep. James Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., argues potential gun and tax-related charges only scratch the surface of Hunter Biden’s criminal activity.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., responded to news of potential charges against President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, saying he believes there should be more serious charges. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Comer said there is "mounting evidence" that shows Hunter Biden may be indicted for more serious crimes pertaining to national security, including being an undisclosed foreign agent. 

HUNTER BIDEN: TWITTER EXPLODES OVER NEW FEDERAL AGENTS HAVE ENOUGH TO FILE CHARGES AGAINST PRESIDENT'S SON

JAMES COMER: It's a little disappointing to me, but I'm not surprised. We knew that Hunter Biden was under investigation in Delaware for tax evasion and for lying about purchasing a gun. He lied on his application to purchase a gun. Look, these are small potatoes compared to all the problems that Hunter Biden has. There's mounting evidence that Hunter Biden was peddling access to our adversaries all over the world. There's mounting evidence that he was an undisclosed foreign agent, which is a major felony. And there's even mounting evidence that he was involved in some type of money laundering scheme. So all of these problems that Hunter Biden have pale in comparison to the charges that The Washington Post mentioned. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

Potential gun, tax charges are ‘small potatoes’ for Hunter Biden: Rep. James Comer Video
