Comedian Katt Williams targets 'big-d--- deviants' in explosive rant on Hollywood

Katt Williams launched into a scorched-earth rant on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast that targeted some notable Hollywood celebrities as "deviants."

On Wednesday, Williams spoke to former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe about his career, referencing how he was previously "canceled" for speaking out against Michael Jackson and R. Kelly as they faced controversial allegations.

He also predicted that 2024 would likely be the year when all the "deviants" will be exposed.

"Race is not where the line is drawn," the comic said. "It's God's side and the other side, and we don't care nothing about the other side, period. All of these big-d--- deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It's up for all of 'em. It don't matter if you Diddy or whoever you is ... all lies will be exposed. That's all, and anyone who takes that the wrong way, know why they take it the wrong way ... the truth is the light."

Similarly to Michael Jackson and R. Kelly, Williams insisted that he has been collecting information on people and their "secrets."

"Because, in 30 years, I've done nothing but collect information, knowledge, and your secrets," Williams said. "So, if you and a man was in a corner doing something you wasn't supposed to be doing ... somebody come to tell me."

He added, "I gather that. I value that. I'll pay for that. Come tell me. I know so many things I shouldn't know, and they all know it ... You don't make me the villain, not the guy that raises Black children and ain't never done a hard drug in his life, and don't have no stories of doing nobody dirty, and they'll just go out and lie, 'The industry doesn't mess with Katt because he didn't show up for the studio.' No studios have ever said that."

He specifically called out multiple celebrities, including actor Kevin Hart and rapper Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, the former he referred to as a studio "plant."

"He already had his deals when he got here! Have we heard of a comedian that came to LA, and, in his first year in LA, he had his own sitcom on network television, and had his own movie called ‘Soul Plane’ that he was leading? No, we've never heard of that before that person or since that person," Williams said. "What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don't understand the definition of these words."

For Ludacris, Williams claimed that both he and the rapper were offered deals by the Illuminati with one having to cut all their hair and the other being offered $200 million for 20 movies.

"One of those people turned out to be Ludacris and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams," the comedian said.

When asked if he feared any backlash, Williams responded. "Satan can't create anything. That includes blessings for his people. That's why, you know what the No. 1 job of somebody that sold their soul in Hollywood is? Is to act like it didn't happen."

Both Hart and Ludacris responded to Williams’ attacks on social media.

"Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad," Hart wrote in an X post while promoting his upcoming film "Lift."

Ludacris post a freestyle rap video to his Instagram account addressing Williams’ claims.

"Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati/And I only left with b-tches when coming from any party," he rapped "Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life/Never been a clout chaser, never say sh-t for likes/RIP John Singleton, you never have to flex when you earned every one of your Fast and Furious checks/Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature."