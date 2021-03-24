Joey Jones hits back at 'View' host's call for assault rifle bans: 'A cloak of ignorance'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin should look at facts and data, Fox News contributor Joey Jones said on Wednesday, in response to the immediate push for gun control by left-leaning celebrities, media pundits, and Democrats after a mass shooting a Colorado grocery store.

‘I'm sure she's a fantastic, smart, intelligent person, but she's 100 percent absolutely wrong on this. And she can take her hate and ignorance out to the street and scream if she wants to," Jones told "Fox & Friends."

"I'll take my freedom and my patriotism on my hip to the shooting range and hunting so that I can be a sheepdog to protect those around me, like I am."

BIDEN CONSIDERING EXECUTIVE ACTION ON GUN CONTROL, PSAKI SAYS

Jones responded to Hostin calling those who own assault rifles "selfish," saying she is speaking from a "cloak of ignorance" about American gun owners.

"I don’t think we can any longer equate freedom with the unfettered right to own assault rifles. I feel like a hostage right now. I feel like a hostage to the selfish people that insist on owning these types of weapons. That is not freedom in this country. You are not a patriot because you think you have the right to own these type of weapons," Hostin said.

Meanwhile, President Biden is considering executive action on gun control in the wake of two mass shootings in less than a week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Psaki did not specify what action Biden might take.

"We are considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive action," Psaki told reporters. "That has been under discussion and will continue to be under discussion."

Biden, addressing the shooting that occurred in Boulder, Colo., and that left 10 dead, said Tuesday he didn’t "want to wait another minute, let alone an hour" to act on gun violence. A shooting six days earlier left eight dead in Atlanta, Georgia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Offended" by Hostin’s remarks, Jones said he "hopes she educates herself." Furthermore, he added that Hostin’s remarks are "just rhetoric and talking points" to earn praise from the left and her co-hosts.

"I'm all about legislation that may make this world a safer place, but I'm not about legislation that's very hard to reverse that would make law-abiding citizens less safe," Jones said.