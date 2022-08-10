College freshman orientation materials emphasize DEI over free speech, report reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE – A study from free speech organization Speech First found that universities across the United States placed a greater emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion than free speech in freshman orientation materials.

Through Freedom of Information Act requests, Speech First obtained freshman orientation materials from over 50 public college universities. Approximately one third of the materials mentioned free speech or viewpoint diversity, while over 90% discussed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Among the universities that did mention free speech, there were seven times more orientation video material related to DEI themes than free speech or viewpoint diversity.

"The results were not that surprising, but they should be shocking to the general public," Speech First Executive Director Cherise Trump told Fox News Digital.

"This is a serious concern because there’s clearly a huge lopsidedness to how much universities are emphasizing DEI, anti-racism, and putting that on the forefront and creating that insecurity in student’s minds," Trump continued.

PARENTS PUSH BACK ON AMERICAN COLLEGES PROMOTING DEI INITIATIVES: ‘DEI IS DANGEROUS’

Materials cited by Speech First as concerning included an orientation video at Northern Kentucky University that stated "We all have participated in microaggressions," and "If you have not been to a drag show yet we are going to make sure you have that opportunity."

The State University of New York at New Paltz requires students to take an implicit bias test, and the University of California at Irvine encourages students to take the test, according to the report. The test asks students to match skin color, weapons and objects with negative and positive words, and judges perceive "bias" based on how quickly students answer the questions.

ILYA SHAPIRO: UNIVERSITIES EMBRACE ACADEMIA'S WOKE INSANITY TO CRUSH FREE SPEECH

The report cited James Madison University as having a PowerPoint with more than 30 slides on diversity, power and oppression, and no mentions of free speech or viewpoint diversity.

A spokesperson for James Madison University said the PowerPoint is not in use.

"JMU is committed to free expression and viewpoint diversity. The president will address free speech and viewpoint diversity during his opening remarks to all new students, and these topics will continue to be addressed throughout the year," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

REBECCA WILLIAMS: SAN DIEGO SCHOOLS TRY UNTESTED RADICAL AGENDA TO PUSH FOR MEDIOCRITY

The University of Las Vegas specifies that racism is based on "socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people," according to the report.

In addition to examples Speech First cited as concerning, they applauded George Mason University and Louisiana State University for encouraging free speech and viewpoint diversity in their orientation materials.

Trump said these kinds of orientation materials place an "undue burden" on students at the beginning of their college career. "This does lay the groundwork for what students are going to go through for the next four years, and they take it seriously," she said.

Students on college campuses should know their rights, Trump said, noting the burden is on them to know what the Constitution says, and to read the policies of the university they are attending.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Students are spending inordinate amount of some money on college educations and they should know what they're paying for," she said.

The State University of New York at New Paltz and the University of Las Vegas did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.