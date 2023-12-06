CNN's Tapper shocked by Biden saying he's 'not sure' he'd run in 2024 if Trump wasn't: 'Stunning admission'

CNN host Jake Tapper appeared shocked by President Biden revealing he was "not sure" he would be running if Donald Trump wasn't, calling it a "stunning admission."

"If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running," Biden said at a fundraiser at a private home near Boston, Massachusetts.

Tapper said it was a "stunning admission," and asked CNN political director David Chalian about the comments as well.

"What we’re seeing here is a real, clearly defined rationale for Biden pursuing re-election despite his current political standing, which is not that great in the polls, obviously, the conversation about his age, and concern among Democrats if he is the best candidate to put forward," Chalian said.

JOE BIDEN BLUNTLEY ASKED ‘ARE YOU SURE YOU WANT TO RUN AGAIN’ IN ‘60 MINUTES’ INTERVIEW

Chalian also said that it raised a question about what Biden might do if Trump doesn't end up being the nominee.

"Does that mean President Biden’s going to reconsider the re-election effort if that is the key rationale for his running?" he asked. Tapper wondered if this was the kind of admission the president should be making.

"It clearly will provide Donald Trump an opportunity here to talk about Joe Biden being more focused on him than anything else," Chalian responded. "But I think if Joe Biden’s critical mission this time is starting to piece back his coalition of voters, some of which he has seen a diminishing support — reminding those voters of the contrast with Donald Trump, and that Donald Trump is the target here, could help rally the troops, if you will."

Tapper also asked Michael La Rosa, a former special assistant to Biden, whether he was surprised the president admitted this to people outside the White House.

'BAD OMEN' FOR BIDEN THAT MOST DEMOCRATIC VOTERS UNHAPPY WITH ECONOMY: REPORT

"The guy has been trying to run for president his entire life, I don’t believe he would be willingly giving up the presidency on his own if it were not Donald Trump, however, I would like to see him start being more candid in public. I think these news-making events through pool reports are a little bit weak. He needs to start being candid with everybody," he said.

La Rosa also wondered what the White House's plan was if the GOP nominee ended up being former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

"I don’t know if any Democrat, including the White House, wants that contrast," he said.

Politico, in its daily Playbook, suggested it might be "ill-advised."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s a line that echoes his rationale for running in 2020 but hits completely different four years later, with his approval ratings in the tank and many Democratic honchos — not to mention voters — wary of his capabilities at age 81," the Playbook authors wrote.

Biden was asked by reporters later on Tuesday if he would be running if Trump was not.

"I expect so, but look. He is running and I have to run," Biden said.

The president also said he wouldn't drop out if Trump were to drop out of the race.