CNN’s Tapper asks Swalwell about how much contact he had with alleged Chinese spy

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who has been ensnared in a scandal tied to his past relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, was asked Monday about how much "contact" he had with the Chinese national known as Fang Fang, or Christine Fang.

Swalwell, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, was on CNN to discuss the Trump impeachment trial. He was asked by host Jake Tapper about the blockbuster Axios report released last year about Fang’s alleged attempt to target up-and-coming local politicians prior to his election into Congress.

Tapper asked Swalwell if there are any updates on the case, and whether or not he would be willing to go into the extent of their relationship.

Swalwell insisted that the FBI said he did nothing wrong and he learned nothing new since the Axios report dropped in December. He pointed out how he has maintained the trust of his Democrat colleagues by noting how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has kept him on the House Intelligence Committee.

"By the way, Jake, Republicans were briefed on this conduct, that this individual was trying to do with me and many other members of Congress, back in 2015," he said. "I think this is retaliation more than anything else."

Fang reportedly took part in fundraising for Swalwell's 2014 reelection campaign, although she did not make donations nor was there evidence of illegal contributions. Meanwhile, Swalwell's office on multiple occasions did not answer questions on whether or not he had sexual or romantic interactions with Fang, Fox News reported last week.

