CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’ has smallest monthly audience of Brian Stelter-era among advertiser-coveted demo

CNN’s "Reliable Sources" with left-wing host Brian Stelter finished June with its smallest monthly audience in two decades among the demographic most coveted by advertisers.

"Reliable Sources" averaged a dismal 79,000 viewers between ages 25-54, the group of news consumers that most advertisers desire to reach, for its lowest-rated month since June 2001. Stelter’s program dropped 44% of the audience that tuned in during June of last year.

It was the smallest monthly audience of Stelter’s career in the critical category; he began hosting "Reliable Sources" in 2013. The 36-year-old Stelter was still in high school the last time "Reliable Sources" had a smaller demo audience.

Nickelodeon’s "Bubble Guppies," IFC TV repeats of "Two and a Half Men," repeats of "Martin" on BET and TLC’s "Seeking Sister Wife" were among the 600-plus basic cable offerings to top "Reliable Sources" among adults age 25-54.

"Reliable Sources" averaged only 585,000 total viewers, down 26% compared to June 2021, as the program struggled in that category, too.

Stelter wasn’t the only CNN host to hit recent lows during the news-heavy month of June.

Anderson Cooper’s "AC 360" had its worst month among the demo since June 2014, "CNN Newsroom" had its smallest demo audiences since August 2015, "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer" had its worst month among total viewers since August 2015 and long-struggling "New Day" had its worst month among total viewers since July 2015.

CNN plans to "re-imagine" its morning program later this year, recently appointed CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht previously announced. Licht is in the process of evaluating all CNN talent and executives to determine who should stick around as he plans to "tamp down spectacle" and restore the network’s hard news reputation it shed under previous boss Jeff Zucker.

June wrapped up the second quarter of 2022 with CNN shedding 20% of its viewers compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Fox News’ "MediaBuzz" with Howard Kurtz, which airs in the same 11 a.m. ET timeslot as CNN’s "Reliable Sources," averaged 1.4 million viewers and 198,000 among the key demo during the second quarter of 2022. "MediaBuzz" outdrew Stelter’s program by a staggering 101% among total viewers and 78% in the demo. It was the lowest-rated quarter for Stelter’s program since 2019.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.