CNN's Jake Tapper declares the 'Trump era,' the 'long national nightmare is over'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper declared that "the Trump era is over" as Joe Biden is expected to be elected the 46th president of the United States.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected Biden to win both Pennsylvania and Nevada on Saturday, which exceeded the needed 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Moments after CNN declared a victory for Biden, Tapper attempted to recap Trump administration as a "time of extreme divisions... it's a time of several significant and utterly avoidable failures, most tragically, of course, the unwillingness to respect the facts and science and do everything that can be done to save lives during a pandemic. It has been a time where truth and fact were treated with disdain. It was a time of cruelty where inhumanities such as child separation became the shameful policy of the United States. But now the Trump presidency is coming to an end, to an end, with so many squandered opportunities and ruined potential, but also an era of just plain meanness. It must be said to paraphrase President Ford, for tens of millions of our fellow Americans: their long national nightmare is over."

The anchor later took a swipe against President Trump, who was playing golf as several media outlets called the presidential race in favor of his Democratic opponent.

"It is kind of, I have to say, nobody knew when the call was going to happen... it is, I don't know, symbolic that President Trump, who has golfed more than I think any president in modern American history as president despite saying when Obama did it that he would never do such a thing that he's out golfing," Tapper told the panel. "He's certainly entitled to get some fresh air and exercise as it were."

Later on, after CNN correspondent Dana Bash praised John McCain's concession speech back in 2008, Tapper stressed that no matter how President Trump reacts to a Biden victory, "it's over" for him.

"Look, it's not easy to lose a presidential election. Talk to Mitt Romney or Hillary Clinton or John McCain... but not to be callous about it, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter what he tries to put the country through and whether or not his minions or his lawyers are filing more frivolous lawsuits or whatever. It's over. The Trump era is over," Tapper said. "Now, maybe he'll remain as a force in Republican politics. We'll see, but his presidency is coming to a close.