CNN's Amanpour fears Taliban, 'repressive regimes' won't respect US after Supreme Court abortion ruling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN International journalist Christiane Amanpour feared the U.S. was on its way to being viewed by other countries as a "repressive regime" that didn't support women's rights, because of the Supreme Court abortion ruling last week overturning Roe v. Wade.

Amanpour was reacting to President Biden’s answers to reporters about protecting abortion after the landmark decision. She reported that world leaders were upset about women’s rights and democracy being under attack.



"[T]hey expressed sadness and concern and deep worry for the specific Roe V. Wade being overturned and the — what it means to women's rights," she said, namedropping various European leaders. The CNN anchor suggested the U.S. would soon be viewed as a repressive regime on the global stage.

ABORTION: MEDIA ACCUSES SUPREME COURT JUSTICES OF LYING ABOUT ROE V. WADE, BUT CLAIM IS DUBIOUS



"And let us just not forget that I've covered repressive regimes who have set back women's rights throughout my career, never in the history of women's rights in America have we seen such a reversal in a developed country. It just hasn't happened, and the rest of the world is watching this very, very closely as America talks about, you know, shoring up democracy abroad, it really has to happen at home as well. Particularly for women's rights," she lamented.

Shortly afterwards, Amanpour expanded upon her emotional plea by arguing the Taliban wouldn't even respect the United States' commitment to women's rights anymore.



"Again, I would also say that as a conclusion, American democracy and the state of American women's rights are being really looked at, not just by the rest of the West, as these meetings are happening, but by the rest of the world. You think the Taliban are going to actually say, ‘Oh, yeah, we're going to adhere to what you tell us for recognition based on what, you know, on what we do about women'?" she expressed skeptically.

"This is really serious, this moment. For American women and for America's ability to hold its head up as a democracy that respects the rights of every constituent," Amanpour emphasized.

BIDEN TO SUPPORT ENDING FILIBUSTER TO PROTECT ABORTION ACCESS

The CNN journalist has gotten into hot water for comparing the U.S. to murderous regimes before.

After the 2020 presidential election, she said on CNN that the Trump presidency reminded her of the Holocaust.

"This week 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened. It was the Nazis' warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity and, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and proof," Amanpour began, before comparing the atrocity to the Trump presidency.

"After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to normal," she added, in comments for which she later apologized.

AFTER ABORTION RULING, MEDIA PUNDITS, HOLLYWOOD FIGURES DECLARE ‘GUNS HAVE MORE RIGHTS THAN WOMEN’

Biden told reporters during the NATO Summit he supported scrapping the Senate filibuster in order for Congress to pass a law codifying Roe v. Wade, securing a right to abortion in all 50 states.

A previous attempt from Democrats to codify abortion rights was blocked in the Senate by Republicans and moderate Democrat Joe Manchin, who said his party's bill went far beyond what Roe v. Wade allowed.