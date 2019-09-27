CNN shames GOP senators who 'need more info' on Trump-Ukraine controversy

CNN has repeatedly singled out Republican senators who tell the liberal news network that they "need more info" about the newly-launched impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Throughout the day on Friday, the network gathered the responses of Republican senators who have weighed in on Trump's communications with the president of Ukraine and divided the growing list into three groups.

The first group, the "I haven't read it," which refers to the intelligence community whistleblower's complaint, included Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

The second group, the "no comment" or "I need more information," included Sen. Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, N.C., Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Flor., Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ala., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

The third group, the "nothing there" or "defending Trump," included Sen. Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who hosted a "White House in Chaos" special edition of his show "The Lead", also gave a shoutout to GOP lawmakers who he said have "come out strong" against Trump's actions, including Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and John Thune. R-S.D.

On Thursday, former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake suggested that more of his former colleagues are secretly on board with impeachment than CNN has tallied.

"I heard someone say if there were a private vote there would be 30 Republican votes. That's not true," Flake said during a Q&A at the 2019 Texas Tribune Festival. "There would be at least 35."