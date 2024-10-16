CNN segment puts spotlight on Kamala Harris' flip-flops on far-left policies: 'Very sharp turn'

CNN's Erin Burnett and Andrew Kaczynski highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris' flip-flops on Tuesday and her "very sharp turn" towards the middle from the far-left positions she had on prosecuting oil companies.

"This really shows sort of just how far left Kamala Harris got in that 2019 Democratic primary when she was running with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, she was making this extremely bold promise that she was going to take [on] the U.S. oil industry, criminally prosecute them for their role in climate change," Kaczynski said.

The two discussed Harris' far-left positions in 2019, where she promised to make oil companies "pay the price," and touted taking on "big oil companies" polluting the environment.

"Fast forward to 2024, what are her and Tim Walz doing? They are touting the record domestic oil production from those same oil companies during the Biden/Harris administration," Kaczynski added.

TRACKING KAMALA HARRIS' POLICY REVERSALS: A COMPREHENSIVE LIST OF KEY ISSUE FLIP-FLOPS

CNN then played several clips of Harris criticizing the oil industry.

"Extremely different than what she is presenting right now," Burnett noted.

"She’s flip-flopped on a lot of issues related to energy. Take a look at just a few of them. She said she was going to ban plastic straws; she said she was going to ban fracking, we have heard a lot about that; and she said she would eliminate the filibuster to pass the Green New Deal. Now, she also ran Facebook ads during that campaign which were touting her support for the Green New Deal, which were saying that she was going to take on Big Oil for their role in contributing to climate change," Kaczynski added.

While running for president in 2020, Harris said there was "no question" she was in favor of banning fracking.

Harris also endorsed a mandatory buyback program for semiautomatic rifles during her first presidential campaign.

"We have to have a buyback program, and I support a mandatory gun buyback program," Harris said at MSNBC's Gun Safety Forum in October 2019. "It’s got to be smart, we got to do it the right way. But there are 5 million [assault weapons] at least, some estimate as many as 10 million, and we’re going to have smart public policy that’s about taking those off the streets, but doing it the right way."

"Now why is she doing this, Erin? Well, a recent poll that came out from Gallup actually shows that climate change ranks as the second least important issue to voters in that poll," Kaczynski concluded.