CNN host S.E. Cupp questions if US still a 'rational actor' amid Iran tensions

CNN host S.E. Cupp is questioning whether the United States is still considered to be a "rational actor" amid heightened tensions with Iran.

Following Iran's attack on U.S. military bases in Iraq on Tuesday night that resulted in no American or Iraqi casualties, President Trump declared on Wednesday that Iran "appears to be standing down" and extended an olive branch to resume peace talks while vowing that the regime will never develop a nuclear weapon under his presidency.

However, the CNN commentator and weekend host suggested that the U.S. may no longer be considered a "rational actor" on the world stage.

"At the center of any debate on Iranian provocation/deterrence is always whether or not Iran is a rational actor. There are competing views. But the better question to ask right now might be, is the US?" Cupp wrote.

Critics slammed the tweet on social media.

"OH S.E. ... Jesus. Open those eyes," radio host John Gibson reacted.

"What about this entire incident has been irrational? You could argue that it was an unnecessary risk and bad foreign policy but neither the scope of what we did nor what we said in the aftermath denote any sort of irrational decision-making process," podcaster Neontaster wrote.

Even one of Cupp's own colleagues, CNN commentator Steve Cortes, seemed surprised by the tweet.

"Wow..." Cortes tweeted.