CNN analyst knocks Trump for not acting on anti-Semitic attacks, claims he's 'propagating anti-Semitic narratives'

An analyst on CNN blasted President Trump for what she suggested was his inaction on the recent spike of anti-Semitic attacks and went on to claim that Trump has been "propagating anti-Semitic narratives."

CNN national security analyst and former Obama official Samantha Vinograd began by saying "it is clear" that there is an anti-Semitic problem in the country as Jews in the New York area have been attacked during the eight-night celebration of Hanukkah, including the horrific attack in Monsey that left five injured at a rabbi's home.

"We are not bringing the full resources of the US government to bear to address this problem," Vinograd said. "We're seeing various action at the state and local level. Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, for example, also said that he was instructing schools in the city to look into integrating more educational aspects into their curricula, but we have not seen the US government address the lessons of countering extremism in a really strategic way and I do not understand why."

WASHINGTON POST PRAISES RALPH NORTHAM POST-BLACKFACE SCANDAL, SAYS THEY WERE 'WRONG' TO CALL FOR RESIGNATION

Vinograd then took aim at the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"President Trump has the authority and the ability to call together a whole government approach on this issue and he has failed to do so while concurrently, unfortunately, really propagating some anti-Semitic narratives," Vinograd said.