CNN pundits clash over public support for deporting illegal immigrants: 'You're going to be embarrassed'

CNN contributor Scott Jennings battled with fellow commentator Maria Cardona, a Democratic strategist, in a tense exchange over illegal immigration policy and mass deportation on Tuesday.

Jennings was responding to action that the Biden administration announced Tuesday to allow some migrants to apply for lawful permanent resident status despite the majority of American registered voters approving mass deportations of illegal immigrants, per a recent CBS poll.

"Mass deportation has majority support in the United States and among Hispanic voters right now," Jennings said on CNN, citing a CBS poll from last week that found 62% of all registered voters and 53% of Hispanic registered voters support mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES SWEEPING PROTECTIONS FOR MIGRANT SPOUSES OF US CITIZENS

Jennings' statement set off an argument over immigration and amnesty policy.

"No. That's not true, Scott," Cardona said.

"You can look it up," he told Cardona. "It is absolutely true," he said as Cardona attempted to interject.

"When we get off the air and you Google it, you‘re going to be embarrassed, but it‘s absolutely true," he added.

"I will send you the actual polling from pollsters who actually know how to poll on this issue," Cardona responded as CNN anchor Jim Acosta pointed out that CBS's polling also shows that 53% of Hispanic registered voters support mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

"I have issues with that poll," she said, arguing that President Biden has made multiple attempts to secure the border despite Republican interference in Congress.

"The very first thing [Biden] did when he walked into the Oval Office was he put a bill together that actually does strengthen border security and expand legal pathways because he wants to do this right," she said, referring to a bill introduced in 2021 that would have created a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants.

MIGRANTS FROM 177 COUNTRIES ACCEPT BIDEN’S 'OPEN INVITE’ TO US BORDER, COMPLICATING LAW ENFORCEMENT: EXPERT

"Congressional Republicans slam the door on any opportunity that would expand any legal pathways," she said, arguing that Republicans have been lying about the issue "over and over" again.

"[Trump] did nothing to eradicate illegal immigration," she said.

"You know what, I‘m actually just going to give in and say that I think Maria should go over to the White House today and encourage Joe Biden to run on as much amnesty as possible," Jennings said, mocking Cardona.

"It's not amnesty, Scott," she responded. "Scott, you know better, you‘re a smart guy. Calling it amnesty is a lazy and incorrect way to describe what‘s going on."

The Department of Homeland Security will implement a new policy to allow some migrants to apply for lawful permanent resident status, including the non-citizen spouses and children of lawful U.S. permanent residents or citizens, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

The White House said it expected the policy to offer protection to about half a million American families, which would include roughly 50,000 under the age of 21 who are married to or children of a U.S. citizen.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.