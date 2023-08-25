Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Presidential Primaries

CNN, Politico journalists at GOP debate reportedly said Vivek Ramaswamy 'could be our next president'

Olivia Reingold revealed some of the media chatter behind the scenes at the first Republican presidential debate

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
Vivek Ramaswamy was the 'big winner' in GOP debate and has a 'big future' in politics: Kristin Tate Video

Vivek Ramaswamy was the 'big winner' in GOP debate and has a 'big future' in politics: Kristin Tate

Columnist for the Hill Kristin Tate joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss her key takeaways from the first GOP debate and who she thinks is the 'biggest loser' from the night. 

A reporter who was at the first Republican presidential debate said she spoke with journalists from news outlets like CNN and Politico who are now taking political outsider Vivek Ramaswamy seriously as a 2024 contender. 

The Free Press staff writer Olivia Reingold appeared on Thursday's installment of the "Honestly" podcast where host and Free Press founder Bari Weiss asked her panel of guests whether Ramaswamy's "actual agenda" is to be president or to be former President Trump's vice president. 

Reingold responded by telling Weiss that Ramaswamy is "truly a man who wants to be president," pointing to his repeated public assertions he doesn't want to be Trump's running mate.

"Also, if you listen to interviews with him, he has been talking about 2028 for months now… He literally says sentences like, ‘Well, in my second term, dot, dot, dot,’" Reingold said. "And so this is someone with massive ambition and just the way he was interacting with voters. I mean, I didn't quite see kissing baby behavior, but it was a hunger in his eyes. The ambition is real." 

VIVEK RAMASWAMY WAS THE MOST GOOGLE-SEARCHED CANDIDATE AT THE GOP DEBATE

Vivek Ramaswamy at Fox News debate

Journalists from CNN and Politico who were at the first Republican presidential debate were buzzing that political outsider Vivek Ramaswamy "could be our next president," according to The Free Press staff writer Olivia Reingold. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Weiss then asked whether it was felt in the debate room that the "total political neophyte" Ramaswamy was the "clear winner" of the night and Reingold replied, "Absolutely."

"A lot of being in the actual, kind of, media filing room is, like, schmoozing. You see old colleagues, you see people, you know, and a lot of those people came up to me, you know, people at CNN and Politico, and they were like, ‘I think that Vivek could be our next president,’" Reingold said. "But I think it was the first time that a lot of that crowd had really heard of this guy, or maybe they had heard of him but weren't taking him seriously. Vivek, I think, his ascent can be explained by his authenticity or perceived authenticity, like he's gone - he has a knack for going viral. And he's gone viral a few times for engaging with hecklers." 

She continued, "It's very hard, I would say, to be authentic on a debate stage. I think you saw a lot of other candidates using pretty canned or rehearsed lines, but Vivek I got the sense that often he was improvising. And he took positions that, you know, the crowd booed a few times, and he did not hedge at all… He maintained his position. And I think that that's what people admire about him… they feel like they're getting someone who's actually honest about where they stand. He's not trying to water things down."

RAMASWAMY, PENCE CLASH AFTER FORMER VP CALLS GOP NEWCOMER A 'ROOKIE': 'THIS ISN'T COMPLICATED'

Republican presidential candidates

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 23: Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy participate in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The knives were aimed at Ramawswamy Wednesday night as the entrepreneur has seen a rise in the polls. He got into tense clashes with GOP heavy hitters former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Pence took aim at Ramaswamy over his inexperience and Christie lobbed similar attacks by linking the Millennial candidate to Barack Obama, while Haley targeted him over foreign policy.

Ramaswamy was also the most-searched candidate on the internet, according to Google Trends. 

RAMASWAMY SAYS HE EMBRACES THE MEDIA HEAT AHEAD OF FIRST GOP DEBATE: ‘IT MAKES ME STRONGER AS A CANDIDATE’

Haley, Ramaswamy argue on debate stage

Republican presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley had a tense clash over foreign policy at the first GOP primary debate. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the days leading up to the debate, Ramaswamy had been under intense media scrutiny leading to an on-air battle on CNN, a clash with The Atlantic, even unflattering stories published in conservative media.

During a pre-debate interview with Fox News Digital at the site of the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, he offered advice to other candidates like himself: "If you can't handle the heat, stay out of the kitchen."

"If you're not willing to talk to hostile media means you're probably not ready to sit across the table from Xi Jinping," Ramaswamy said Tuesday. "It actually gives me a sense of energy because I think that makes our country stronger. It makes me stronger as a candidate and as a leader. And so I think it's a good thing. That's the process working as it's supposed to."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.