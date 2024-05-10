Expand / Collapse search
CNN panelists clash over Michael Cohen's credibility in heated debate on Trump trial: 'A fraud'

'It is all about Michael Cohen,' one panelist declared

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
CNN panelists George Conway and Arthur Aidala battled Thursday night over Michael Cohen's credibility in the case against former President Trump in New York.

CNN panelists debated Thursday night over Michael Cohen's credibility as a witness in the trial of his previous boss, former President Trump. 

"If there’s any human being on the planet Earth [whose] picture should be next to the definition ‘reasonable doubt,’ it’s Michael Cohen," Arthur Aidala told Trump critic and lawyer George Conway. 

Cohen allegedly lied to Congress in a February 2019 hearing. He also pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, making false statements to Congress and tax evasion, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison.

HOUSE GOP GOES AFTER 'CONVICTED LIAR' MICHAEL COHEN, URGES JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO INVESTIGATE RECENT LIES

Arthur Aidala and George Conway

CNN panelists debated Thursday night over Michael Cohen's credibility as a witness in the trial of his erstwhile boss, former president Trump.  (CNN)

But as Trump's former legal counsel, Cohen has become a star witness in the prosecution against Trump

Conway defended Cohen in a heated on-air exchange with Aidala on CNN. 

"At the end of the day, what’s a reasonable doubt?" Conway said. 

"A reasonable doubt has to be that there has to be some plausible, alternative explanation for all these things that happened," he continued, arguing that the jury would not believe Trump's explanation for sending money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. 

MICHAEL COHEN TIKTOK VIDEOS, FUNDRAISING STUN LEGAL OBSERVERS: MAY HAVE 'TORPEDOED CASE AGAINST TRUMP'

Michael Cohen and Donald Trump

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, making false statements to Congress and tax evasion, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison. (Getty Images)

Conway also rejected Aidala's claims that Cohen was not a credible witness. 

Aidala pointed to Cohen's "history of being a liar" and "a fraud."

"As opposed to the defendant?" Conway responded, laughing. 

"The defendant’s credibility, unless he takes the stand, is not on trial," Aidala said. 

"It is!" Conway said, raising his voice. "Because he’s been saying all sorts of stuff. They’ve been showing him lying and lying and lying."

"No! It is all about Michael Cohen," Aidala replied.

"Show us something that he lied about that has something to do with what he’s saying on the stand!" Conway told Aidala. 

"It all goes to credibility," Aidala added, referring again to Cohen. "They're going to destroy his credibility." 

Cohen has also used TikTok to raise money for himself, speaking at length about the trial NY v. Trump on social media.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.