CNN, MSNBC skip ex-Hunter Biden business partner Bobulinski statement implicating Joe Biden in foreign deals

None of the major TV networks covered Thursday evening's statement by former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, who has come forward as a whistleblower and is implicating Joe Biden in his son's foreign business deals.

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, and CBS all chose to continue with thier normally-scheduled programming, ignoring Bobulinski's first on-camera remarks about his past business ties with the Bidens.

Much of the mainstream media have either downplayed or ignored the growing Biden controversy. CNN anchor Jake Tapper claimed earlier on Thursday that the "right wing is going crazy" over Hunter Biden, declaring that the allegations are "too disturbing" to repeat on-air.

"I mean, some of the ones I've seen from the president's son and some of the president's supporters are just wildly unhinged," Tapper said.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN MOCKED FOR CLAIM TRUMP IS 'AMPLIFYING RUSSIAN MISINFORMATION' IF HE ATTACKS HUNTER AT DEBATE

Meanwhile, "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl rejected President Trump's claim that Hunter Biden's business ties are a "scandal" for the Democratic nominee during a fiery interview at the White House.

ABC News has offered zero coverage of to the Biden controversy from Oct. 14, when the New York Post first broke the story, through the morning of Oct. 22, according to a new study from the Media Research Center.

Bobulinski, a former Navy lieutenant who identified himself as a Democratic donor, presented three cellphones he says have emails and text messages about his business dealings with the Bidens and plans on turning them over to authorities.

He also authenticated one explosive May 2017 email indicating that Hunter Biden would hold ten percent of a $10 million fee from a Chinese energy firm for "the big guy," who Bobulinski confirmed was Joe Biden, fueling suspicion that he accepted a kickback after leaving office.

Fox News has also reported that the alleged Hunter Biden laptop that emerged last week was a part of an FBI money-laundering investigation. It is unclear if that probe is currently ongoing.