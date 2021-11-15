Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle ripped by Joe Concha for downplaying inflation concerns: 'This is not journalism'

Concha says liberal pundits pretending rising costs are an 'illusion'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha blasted a CNN and MSNBC host accused of mocking Americans' concerns over inflation as consumer prices continue to soar. 

INFLATION ALREADY HURTING AMERICANS, AND BIDEN'S BUILD BACK BETTER WILL MAKE THINGS EVEN WORSE

JOE CONCHA: Well, that's in step with what the administration is doing, we just talked about, I am willing to bet Liam's Notre Dame College Fund, that's my son, that this CNN media correspondent has never seen a cow in his life because either you A, think that milk is imported from other countries and comes by way of cargo ship... Or B, you're actually trying to sell your Twitter followers that the supply chain crisis is a product of disinformation from right-wing media meant to hurt the president and the administration. The answer is likely all of the above because this is an activist, this is not a journalist.

I don't get it, it's as if all those hundreds of cargo ships off the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf Coast, That's just an illusion. What you're feeling at the pump, what you're feeling when you pay for food, you can afford it. It's OK. I love it when the richest one percent like Stephanie Ruhle, say, you can afford it. It's OK because I can. No, it's not how it works.

