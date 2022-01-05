CNN medical guest: Companies should not treat vaccinated, unvaccinated as 'equal'

A CNN medical guest said Wednesday that he will "condemn" and shame" individuals who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine until they come around on getting the shot.

"I don't want to reject those who still haven't done the right thing," Arthur Caplan, medical ethics director at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, said on CNN's "New Day."

But, Caplan continued, he would "condemn" and "shame" those who haven't gotten the jab.

"I’ll condemn them," he said. "I’ll shame them. I’m blame them. But I don't want to exclude them. They've got to come around."

Caplan confused viewers by saying they "need" the unvaccinated to cooperate because it's the only way out of the pandemic, before continuing to suggest they should be shamed and lose some resources.

"We can't write them off," he later added. "We can penalize them more, we can say you got to pay more on your hospital bill if you weren't vaccinated. You can’t get life insurance, disability insurance at affordable rates if you aren’t vaccinated."

Because, he said, those companies should not treat the vaccinated and unvaccinated as "equals."

Some Twitter users sounded off on the professor's dictatorial tone, while several others double-checked the title next to his name to make sure he was a director for medical ethics.

Vaccine mandates have left a growing number of unvaccinated Americans unemployed. For instance, in the past few months thousands of New York City police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers were placed on unpaid leave and thousands of health care workers have lost their positions for opting against getting the vaccine, some of whom argued they had legitimate medical concerns about it.