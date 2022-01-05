Expand / Collapse search
CNN medical guest: Companies should not treat vaccinated, unvaccinated as 'equal'

"We can say, 'you got to pay more on your hospital bill if you weren't vaccinated''

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
In media news today, a producer exits Canada’s public broadcaster over its ‘radical political agenda,’ Jen Psaki denies the White House has ‘lost control’ of COVID, and an MSNBC anchor says his family was denied entry into an NYC restaurant because his 4-year-old daughter was unvaccinated.

A CNN medical guest said Wednesday that he will "condemn" and shame" individuals who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine until they come around on getting the shot.

"I don't want to reject those who still haven't done the right thing," Arthur Caplan, medical ethics director at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, said on CNN's "New Day."

Kecia Harris, with the environmental services department, cleans the room of a patient fighting the coronavirus at Our Lady of Angels Hospital in Bogalusa, La., Monday, August 9, 2021.

Kecia Harris, with the environmental services department, cleans the room of a patient fighting the coronavirus at Our Lady of Angels Hospital in Bogalusa, La., Monday, August 9, 2021. ((Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP))

But, Caplan continued, he would "condemn" and "shame" those who haven't gotten the jab.

"I’ll condemn them," he said. "I’ll shame them. I’m blame them. But I don't want to exclude them. They've got to come around." 

NYC VACCINE MANDATE: THOUSANDS OF POLICE OFFICERS, FIREFIGHTERS, CITY WORKERS TO GO ON UNPAID LEAVE

Caplan confused viewers by saying they "need" the unvaccinated to cooperate because it's the only way out of the pandemic, before continuing to suggest they should be shamed and lose some resources.

"We can't write them off," he later added. "We can penalize them more, we can say you got to pay more on your hospital bill if you weren't vaccinated. You can’t get life insurance, disability insurance at affordable rates if you aren’t vaccinated."

Because, he said, those companies should not treat the vaccinated and unvaccinated as "equals."

Some Twitter users sounded off on the professor's dictatorial tone, while several others double-checked the title next to his name to make sure he was a director for medical ethics.

CNN REPORTER MOCKED FOLLOWING REALIZATION COVID-SHAMING EXISTS: ‘HERE WE GO AGAIN’

Children arrive at Bronx Elementary School 385, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children arrive at Bronx Elementary School 385, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri ( REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

FILE - Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) 

FILE - Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)  (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Vaccine mandates have left a growing number of unvaccinated Americans unemployed. For instance, in the past few months thousands of New York City police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers were placed on unpaid leave and thousands of health care workers have lost their positions for opting against getting the vaccine, some of whom argued they had legitimate medical concerns about it.

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.