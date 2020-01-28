Dana Perino: CNN segment mocking Trump supporters was 'really offensive'

"The Five" co-host Dana Perino took issue Tuesday with Republican consultant Rick Wilson's mockery of Trump supporters as "credulous boomer rubes."

Wilson, who has campaigned for former President George H.W. Bush, former Rep. Connie Mack III, R-Fla. and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, made the comments last week on "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon." Wilson often appears on the network as a staunch critic of Trump and has also written a book called "Everything Trump Touches Dies."

"Y'all elitists are dumb with your geography and your maps and your spelling -- and your math and your reading," Wilson said, employing a faux southern drawl after he jokingly claimed Trump could not place Ukraine on a world map even if the letter "U" and a picture of a construction crane marked the country's location. Lemon doubled over in laughter at Wilson's remarks.

Perino said she doesn't like personal attacks when they come from the president or from Wilson, telling the panel that it was the ex-GOP strategist's fake drawl that irritated her the most.

"Using a southern accent to mimic somebody who is apparently dumb and doesn't read is really offensive," she said. "People come from different regions of the country, you have accents from people all over the world, it has nothing to do with your intelligence, it has to do with where you were raised."

Perino noted that Wilson has in the past pointed out when Trump makes fun of something or someone and added that she doesn't like the president's nicknames either -- save for "Little Rocket Man," which he previously used to describe Kim Jong Un.

"The ones that are personal in nature I don't like," she added, remarking that she immediately recognized Hillary Clinton's "basket of deplorables" remark as a political faux pas during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Fox Business host Kennedy agreed with Perino's remarks, saying the commentary from Lemon, Wilson and fellow guest Wajahat Ali showed a "cosmopolitan bias."