MSNBC guest on Sen. Josh Hawley bringing up Ketanji Brown Jackson's record: 'Trying to get her killed'

The Nation's Elie Mystal said Saturday on MSNBC that by bringing up Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's record on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was "trying to get her killed."

Mystal said he needed the Democrats to "step up" at this week's confirmation hearings for the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"What Josh Hawley is doing. Let's be very clear. What Josh Hawley is doing when he tries to do this is he's trying to get her killed. He is trying to get violence done against a Supreme Court nominee," Mystal said on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross."

"We know this because when these people go off, making these claims about child pornography, we know that some of their people show up violently to do stuff," Mystal continued, referring to what happened with the 2017 Pizzagate conspiracy theory and Edgar Maddison Welch.

He added that he thinks Hawley knows what "Pizzagate is all about" because Jackson was the judge that sentenced Welch, who was responsible for the shooting at Comet Ping Pong, a Washington D.C., pizza parlor, to four years in prison. He also said Democrats "need to know how to defend her."

Host Tiffany Cross asked Mystal about Hawley's allegations, saying it was "quite rich to hear some of the things they're suggesting." Cross also brought up a Politico report that said Republicans plan to keep the hearing "classy" and that they don't really have a "theme" for Jackson's questioning.

Cross said that "these guys have nothing." Mystal argued Republicans "going to the mattresses" against her would be a waste of time because her confirmation wouldn't change the balance of the court.

Hawley, in a recent Twitter thread, highlighted Jackson's record as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission and argued that she has a history of "letting child porn offenders off the hook."

Hawley told Politico after meeting Jackson that he liked her "personally," but had issues with her record on crime.

"It’s going to be a fair, thorough hearing, and we’re not going to get in the gutter like the Democrats did," Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told Politico, likely referring to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing.

CNN and The Washington Post have reported that Jackson's record was taken out of context and that she has "mostly followed the common judicial sentencing practices" in her cases.

A fact-check analysis from the Washington Post said that Hawley's notes were "selective" and "lacking significant context."

Cross also asked Mystal what he considered Jackson's biggest challenge in her confirmation hearings.

"The biggest challenge is her not getting up out of her chair and punching one of these fools in the mouth," he said as Cross laughed in response.

Biden nominated Jackson, who, when confirmed, will be the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice, at the end of February.

Jackson currently sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, a seat she was also nominated to by Biden to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced at the end of January that he would be retiring from the court.

Jackson also served as a clerk to Breyer.