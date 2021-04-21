CNN anchor asks guest why Pelosi 'Thank you George Floyd' gaffe isn't 'the right way to think about this?'

CNN anchor John Berman appeared to play devil's advocate with Tuesday's viral gaffe by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who thanked George Floyd for his "sacrifice" following the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges.

Speaking alongside the Congressional Black Caucus shortly after the verdict was handed down, the top House Democrat looked to the sky and said, "Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice.

"For being there to call out to your mom," Pelosi went on. "How heartbreaking was that? [To] call out for your mom, 'I can't breathe.'

"But because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice," the speaker added.

On Wednesday morning, Berman played the clip, telling viewers he wasn't "doing this to troll Nancy Pelosi" and stressing that it's "important to frame how we think about things" and how to view the "significance" of Floyd going forward.

"'Thank you George Floyd for your sacrifice.' Why don't you think that's the right way to think about this?" the "New Day" anchor asked.

His guest, activist Jemar Tisby, responded by saying Pelosi's sentiment was "well-meaning but misguided."

"George Floyd did not ask to be a sacrifice. He should be alive today," Tisby told Berman. "Moreover, it shouldn’t take the death of Black people, people of color, or anyone to show what justice looks like, or to call this nation to its higher ideals."

Pelosi appeared to clarify her remarks on Twitter following the backlash late Tuesday.

"George Floyd should be alive today. His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain," Pelosi wrote. "We must make sure other families don't suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act."