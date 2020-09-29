CNN's Joe Lockhart suggests Kayleigh McEnany be fired, Tim Murtaugh be shot

CNN political analyst and former Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart had some extreme criticism of two of President Trump's most prominent spokespeople: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Trump campaign director of communications Tim Murtaugh.

Lockhart, who has a history of firing from the hip on Twitter, suggested on Tuesday that if he were to have conducted himself the way McEnany and Murtaugh have while serving the 42nd president, he would have hoped to face consequences.

"I worked as Press Secretary to a President. If I ever acted like @PressSec I'd hope someone fired me," Lockhart said about McEnany.

The CNN analyst went even further about Murtaugh.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN CALLS ON CNN TO FIRE JOE LOCKHART AFTER HE SUGGESTED POTUS HAD 'STROKE'

"I also served as the Press Secretary to a President running for reelection. If I ever acted like @TimMurtaugh I'd hope someone would take me outside and shoot me," Lockhart wrote.

The White House and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

CNN'S JOE LOCKHART SUGGESTS HURRICANE LAURA HITTING GULF COAST IS 'KARMA'

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign called on CNN to fire Lockhart after the network analyst speculated on Twitter whether or not President Trump suffered from a stroke that he had hidden from the public.

“CNN should fire Joe Lockhart, a lifetime failure who thought it was a great idea for fellow loser Michael Dukakis to put on that stupid helmet, for knowingly pushing a conspiracy theory about President Trump’s health," the campaign said. "Great political expert that he is, Lockhart single-handedly sank the John Kerry campaign and now he’s doing the same to Joe Biden from a distance."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The campaign continued, "If another CNN employee said similar things about Barack Obama they’d be fired immediately, so the same standard should be applied here. That is, of course, unless CNN is complicit in the smear campaign in order to level the playing field against Joe Biden, somebody who truly has lost a step.”

The outspoken Democrat also raised eyebrows for attacking former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann after his network settled a $250 million defamation lawsuit earlier this year.

"I'm watching tonight because it's important. But i [sic] don't have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky," Lockhart tweeted during the Republican National Convention.