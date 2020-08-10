CNN reporter mocked for saying Trump weighing RNC speech at Gettysburg due to Confederacy support

A CNN reporter raised eyebrows on Monday with a curious explanation of why President Trump is considering giving his GOP renomination acceptance speech at the Gettysburg Civil War battlefield.

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL GIVE GOP CONVENTION SPEECH AT WHITE HOUSE OR GETTYSBURG, DECISION COMING 'SOON'

Trump announced on Twitter that he has "narrowed down" the choice of venue for his Aug. 27 remarks to "The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C." Fox News reported last week that the Trump campaign was considering the possibility of having him deliver his convention acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House.

However, CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond suggested that Trump's potential decision to give the speech at Gettysburg is based on his apparent admiration for the Confederacy.

"We've reported that President Trump is considering his GOP nomination acceptance speech from the White House, but amid some criticism of that potential venue, the president is now floating another one," Diamond reported. "This time he's talking about the hallowed Civil War battlefield in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, but that could be controversial too particularly because this is a President who has consistently positions himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals."

"That's a fair point to make," CNN anchor Pamela Brown responded.

Critics mocked Diamond and questioned his logic since the Confederately famously lost the Battle of Gettysburg, which many historians consider to be a turning point of the Civil War.

"So giving a speech at a battlefield where the Union secured the decisive victory over the Confederacy, somehow honors...the Confederacy?" Trump campaign adviser and former CNN contributor Steve Cortes asked.

"I do not follow the logic here. If Trump's aim was to position himself as a defender of the Confederacy, isn't the site of the Confederacy's most noteworthy military defeat literally the last place he would choose?" Reason senior editor Robby Soave similarly pondered.

"Real brain trust discussion here," radio host Dana Loesch quipped.

"This is a ridiculously stupid analysis. This is just about media malpractice," conservative commentator Erick Erickson reacted.

On Sunday, CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter raised eyebrows for suggesting there were no media companies that exist to "tear down" President Trump.

