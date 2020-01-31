CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin: 'Trump won' and 'that's how history will remember' this impeachment

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin declared President Trump the winner of the impeachment trial after the Senate failed to pass a motion to call for additional witnesses.

In a 51-49 vote, Republicans were able to block the growing call for new testimony after a manuscript of former National Security Adviser John Bolton's forthcoming book leaked, directly tying Trump to the efforts to withhold aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into the Bidens.

While Sens Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, sided with the Democrats, swing-vote Sens Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., derailed the Democrats' efforts to bring in Bolton as a witness among others.

Following the crucial vote, Toobin was asked to give the "big picture" of the latest developments of the impeachment trial.

"Trump won," Toobin replied. "You know, he's gonna win this trial. He won on the issue of witnesses, he's gonna get acquitted, and that's how history will remember what went on here."

He continued, "I think history will also record that there are at least one -- and perhaps other pivotal, pivotal witnesses who were available to ... the Senate to talk about the precise issue that is the subject of this impeachment trial and the Senate decided not to hear from him."

Toobin also told the panel that the fact that Bolton has a new book and how he's "giving speeches for money" while the Senate declined to hear from him directly is an "absolute travesty."

Last week, Toobin raised eyebrows for claiming that lead House manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., gave a "dazzling" performance during the opening arguments of the impeachment trial.

"I thought it was dazzling," Toobin began. "I thought the way he wove through both the facts of the case and the historical context was really remarkable. It was the second-best courtroom address -- since it’s like a courtroom, that I ever heard."