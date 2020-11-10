CNN’s Jake Tapper called out for sudden change of heart about blackballing Trump supporters

CNN’s liberal anchor Jake Tapper raised eyebrows on Tuesday by criticizing the Trump Accountability Project, a day after he was ridiculed for suggesting that Trump supporters need to worry about “how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity” as the president continues to challenge election results.

The CNN anchor’s viral tweet on Monday seemed to mirror calls from fellow Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who encouraged the creation of an apparent blacklist of people who helped President Trump during his time in office.

Two Democratic operatives responded to AOC by touting the "Trump Accountability Project," which seeks to prevent Trump associates from profiting off of their time helping his administration.

Tapper seemed to echo the notion.

“I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity,” Tapper tweeted.

The tweet sparked outrage, with some observers believing Tapper was making a threat and others simply thought he was being a hypocrite.

“Jake, are you making a list like AOC to make sure people who disagree with you politically lose their jobs? Seems like you're pushing a veiled fascist threat here,” political satirist Tim Young responded.

But less than 24 hours later, Tapper criticized the Trump Accountability Project as “the exact opposite of the calls for unity and healing” that President-elect Joe Biden has urged.

“An organized attempt by former Dem officials to blackball from employment anyone who worked for the U.S. government during the Trump administration seems the exact opposite of the calls for unity and healing we’ve heard from President-elect Biden,” Tapper wrote on Tuesday, urging his 2.9 million followers to click on the Trump Accountability Project website.

“The manifesto says this applies to ‘those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration.’ That’s a pretty long list of Americans,” Tapper added.

Many called out Tapper’s sudden change of heart:

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.