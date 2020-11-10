Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

CNN’s Jake Tapper called out for sudden change of heart about blackballing Trump supporters

'Which is it, Jake? Make up your mind,' one critic responded

By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
Some on left are looking like sore winners for taunting Trump supporters: KurtzVideo

Some on left are looking like sore winners for taunting Trump supporters: Kurtz

Howard Kurtz on how media networks are covering Biden’s win and Trump’s election fraud claims.

CNN’s liberal anchor Jake Tapper raised eyebrows on Tuesday by criticizing the Trump Accountability Project, a day after he was ridiculed for suggesting that Trump supporters need to worry about “how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity” as the president continues to challenge election results. 

The CNN anchor’s viral tweet on Monday seemed to mirror calls from fellow Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who encouraged the creation of an apparent blacklist of people who helped President Trump during his time in office.

CNN’s anchor Jake Tapper raised eyebrows on Tuesday by criticizing the Trump Accountability Project the day after he was ridiculed for suggesting a similar notion. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

CNN’s anchor Jake Tapper raised eyebrows on Tuesday by criticizing the Trump Accountability Project the day after he was ridiculed for suggesting a similar notion. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

CNN’S JAKE TAPPER CONDEMNED AS ‘SMUG AND REPELLENT’ FOR TWEET ABOUT TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Two Democratic operatives responded to AOC by touting the "Trump Accountability Project," which seeks to prevent Trump associates from profiting off of their time helping his administration.

Tapper seemed to echo the notion. 

“I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity,” Tapper tweeted. 

The tweet sparked outrage, with some observers believing Tapper was making a threat and others simply thought he was being a hypocrite. 

“Jake, are you making a list like AOC to make sure people who disagree with you politically lose their jobs? Seems like you're pushing a veiled fascist threat here,” political satirist Tim Young responded

AOC, OTHERS PUSHING FOR APPARENT BLACKLIST OF PEOPLE WHO WORKED WITH TRUMP

But less than 24 hours later, Tapper criticized the Trump Accountability Project as “the exact opposite of the calls for unity and healing” that President-elect Joe Biden has urged. 

“An organized attempt by former Dem officials to blackball from employment anyone who worked for the U.S. government during the Trump administration seems the exact opposite of the calls for unity and healing we’ve heard from President-elect Biden,” Tapper wrote on Tuesday, urging his 2.9 million followers to click on the Trump Accountability Project website.

“The manifesto says this applies to ‘those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration.’ That’s a pretty long list of Americans,” Tapper added. 

CNN’S JAKE TAPPER PESTERED GOP CANDIDATE SEAN PARNELL FOR STATEMENT DISMISSING SCANDALOUS DM: SOURCE

Many called out Tapper’s sudden change of heart: 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.