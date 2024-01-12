CNN host becomes visibly annoyed after congressman questions her preparation: 'I do not appreciate' that

CNN host Kate Bolduan became visibly annoyed and called out Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., on Friday for suggesting that she had not thoroughly prepared for their interview.

During an appearance on "CNN News Central," Massie was asked about his past criticism of Nikki Haley after the presidential candidate on Wednesday claimed Massie was "the most anti-Israel Republican" in Congress.

After boasting that he was living in Haley's head "rent-free" with "plenty of empty space," Massie, who is supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, claimed Haley had not read the bills he voted on regarding Israel. He also accused Haley of capitalizing on wars and voicing anti-free speech sentiments.

Bolduan then referenced a pro-Israel resolution that Massie voted against. The "Reaffirming the State of Israel's right to exist" resolution, in part, "rejects calls" for the destruction of Israel and condemns attacks by Hamas against the Jewish state.

"Recognizing that denying Israel's right to exist is a form of antisemitism. You do not support —," Bolduan said before Massie cut her off.

"That's the name of the resolution; congratulations, you're able to read the name of the resolution. I don't vote on the names," Massie interjected.

"Oh, congressman, I don't think you're trying to question my intelligence now, are you?" Bolduan replied.

Massie denied Bolduan's assertion and said he was merely saying she did not have time to prepare for the interview like he did.

"Do you mean the two pages that I read in two minutes this morning and highlighted? The 'Resolved that the House of Representatives…?" Bolduan said.

"Yeah, it took two minutes," Massie said before chuckling.

Massie's comments appeared to surprise Bolduan, who replied with a short "Oh." He then continued to criticize Bolduan's interview preparation.

"Good for you, you took minutes. There have been 19 resolutions. I know what's in all of them. I studied them," Massie continued. "I say right on social media, if you've done a little more research, you wouldn't have to ask me if I acknowledge Israel's right to exist. It's right there on my social media."

She then said that given his comments on social media and the resolution's content, the question was worth re-asking.

Bolduan added that the network would continue to do more research but did not appreciate "when someone even suggests or insinuates that I'm not prepared."

Getting in one last dig, Massie said, "You did some research."

Co-anchor Sara Sidner smirked as Bolduan tossed to her after the interview, saying, "That was enlightening."

Massie is not the only Kentucky politican to recently criticize Haley.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., released a video and launched a website on Friday declaring that he is "never Nikki" Haley in the 2024 presidential race.

Paul, in his announcement, took issue with Haley's November comments in which she said all social media users should be required to prove their identities to access the internet in the name of "national security. "

Haley would later clarify her remarks, telling CNBC, "I don't mind anonymous American people having free speech. What I don't like is anonymous Russians and Chinese and Iranians having free speech."

