Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

CNN host says 'world is upside down' as Michigan poll shows Trump ahead by 20 points on Israel-Gaza

'It's hard to imagine that Donald Trump will be any more sympathetic to what's going on in Gaza than Joe Biden is,' Dana Bash argued

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Dana Bash says 'world is upside down' as Trump leads with Michigan voters on Israel-Gaza war Video

Dana Bash says 'world is upside down' as Trump leads with Michigan voters on Israel-Gaza war

CNN host Dana Bash spoke about how voters in multiple states have been impacted by the war in Gaza, to the point it may risk swinging the election for Donald Trump. 

CNN host Dana Bash marveled Friday at how former President Trump is leading against President Biden on most key issues in Michigan, most notably on the Israel-Gaza war.

Bash spoke about polling conducted in Michigan and Pennsylvania showing Trump leading in the Great Lakes State and the presumptive candidates tied in the Keystone State. 

She said that if Trump wins both, Biden cannot afford to lose any other swing states, such as "Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, or Nebraska’s second congressional district, or he will not win the White House."

The news host went on to express shock that "abortion and democracy" are "the only two issues" where Biden has an advantage in both states. 

MICHIGAN ARABS AND MUSLIM COMMUNITY WORK TO BEAT BIDEN IN 2024 RACE: BIDEN 'THINKS WE'RE BLUFFING'

CNN host Dana Bash expressed her shock that Donald Trump is leading with voters in terms of the Israel/Gaza war. (CNN)

"Then you look at other issues: U.S and world affairs, economy, immigration, Israel/Gaza, Trump has an advantage and it's actually- if you look at the Israel-Gaza question, the fact that Trump has a 20-point advantage in Michigan. I mean, the world is upside down," she said.

CNN political director David Chalian argued that Trump’s advantage may not be enthusiasm for his policy, but the dissatisfaction of Michigan's large population of Muslims and Arab Americans with Biden's position on Israel.

Chalian said, "But I think that finding probably explains a lot of Joe Biden's troubles in Michigan right now as well. I mean, it's obviously an issue that we saw in the primary where the uncommitted vote against him, we see young voters, independents, people who have been affiliated with this, calling for a ceasefire movement, very frustrated with the president and his policies, and so that's clearly partly at play here in Michigan."

AMERICAN ARABS, MUSLIMS REFUSE TO MEET WITH BIDEN CAMPAIGN DIRECTOR IN KEY BATTLEGROUND STATE

Michael Moore claims Michigan uncommitted vote meant to 'save Biden from himself' Video

"Yeah. No question," Bash replied. "But it's hard to imagine that Donald Trump will be any more sympathetic to what's going on in Gaza than Joe Biden is, which is what is so surprising."

"It has nothing to do with their actual policy positions, right, necessarily or what he’s proposing," he said.

In February, 100,000 people voted "uncommitted" in the Michigan Democrat primary as a warning to Biden that they may stay home on Election Day if he continues his current stance on Israel.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP BY CLICKING HERE

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.