CNN has smallest weekly primetime audience in advertiser-coveted demo in over 30 years

Fox News Channel continued to crush basic cable last week while CNN had its worst primetime performance in three decades among the target demographic coveted by advertisers.

Fox News averaged 1.3 million total day viewers and nearly two million during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET to top all of cable news in both categories. CNN struggled, particularly during primetime, finishing with an average of 383,000 viewers to finish 21st among basic cable offerings.

But CNN’s more alarming issue comes in the key demo of adults age 25-54, where the network finished with its smallest primetime audience among the in over 30 years.

CNN settled for only 80,000 total viewers among the demo, compared to 150,000 for Fox News during total day.

During the hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, CNN managed only 84,000 average viewers among the demo compared to 219,000 for Fox News. The last time CNN’s primetime audience was so tiny among the critical category was prior to the week of Sept. 30, 1991 – which is as far back as Fox News can track.

CNN’s primetime lineup has failed to resonate with viewers, and a gaping hole at 9 p.m. ET continues to cause problems as the network has still not named a permanent replacement since Chris Cuomo was fired in 2021. Recently, CNN has been airing a series of specials and town halls that have struggled to find an audience.

The lineup currently consists of "Anderson Cooper 360," a rotating series of specials billed as "CNN Primetime" and the generic "CNN Tonight," which was hosted by Don Lemon until he was shifted to the mornings last year.

The dreadful turnout among the key demo during primetime landed 33rd among basic cable networks, behind channels including WETV, TV Land, MTV, Freeform, Adult Swim, Reelz, BET, Hallmark, FXX, Syfy and Comedy Central.

CNN’s primetime issues were even highlighted by The New York Times in a recent article that noted Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was forced to downplay ratings in a recent meeting with concerned staffers.

The Gray Lady then poked fun at CNN by citing a recent joke made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a keynote speech at a Washington, D.C. event earlier this month.

"According to the guest list, there are 600 attendees here tonight," Blinken said, according to the Times. "CNN would kill for an audience like that."

Prior to joining the Biden administration, Blinken was a CNN global affairs analyst.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.