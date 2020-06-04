CNN guest: If black children aren't 'allowed innocence' then white children 'don't deserve innocence'

A CNN guest argued on Wednesday that if black children in the U.S. aren't "allowed" innocence then white children "don't deserve innocence."

A national dialogue on race was sparked following the death of George Floyd, a conversation that includes white privilege.

Anti-racism educator Tim Wise said during a panel discussion on the subject he taught his children about their own white privilege when they were around "six" years old.

"I think the important thing for white parents to keep in front of our minds is that if black children in this country are not allowed innocence and childhood without fear of being killed by police or marginalized in some other way then our children don't deserve innocence," Wise said. "If Tamir Rice can be shot dead in a public park playing with a toy gun, something white children do all over this country every day without the same fear of being shot, if Tamir Rice can be killed then white children need to be told at least at that the same age. If they can't be innocent, we don't get to be innocent. And if we keep that in the front of our minds, then perhaps we would be able to hear what black and brown folks have been telling us every day and have been telling us for many years."

His remarks received zero pushback from CNN anchors Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow.

Back in 2014, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed in Cleveland, Ohio by white police officer Timothy Loehmann who was responding to a sighting of someone carrying a gun. That gun turned out to be a replica toy airsoft gun.

A grand jury chose not to indict Loehmann.