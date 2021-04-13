CNN reporter backs Fauci as he defends decision to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine

A CNN reporter appeared to cheer Dr. Anthony Fauci's defense of the government's recommendation to pause the distribution of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, based on possible blood clots tied to its use.

"We are ruled by the science and not any other consideration," Fauci said at the White House, after officials from the FDA and CDC made their announcements "out of an abundance of caution."

"I don't think it was pulling the trigger too quickly," he said of the decision, adding that Americans who recently took the J&J vaccine shouldn't be overly anxious, but they should "pay attention" to stomach pain, shortness of breath, or headaches.

YOU GOT THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON COVID-19 VACCINE: WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?

Fauci had the support of some media figures such as the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin, recently declared the winner of the "Liberal Hack Tournament," and CNN's Jeff Zeleny, who told "Twitter skeptics playing the role of health experts" to pay attention.

But Zeleny and Rubin appeared to be in the minority as many skeptics asked if it really was following the science, given the pause occurred after a reported six blood clots out of nearly seven million doses.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE PAUSE OUTRAGES MEDIA ACROSS THE SPECTRUM: 'THIS IS A MORONIC STEP'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The government's inconsistency is showing, other observers responded.

Press members across the spectrum expressed astonishment and dismay after the CDC's and FDA's recommendation to pause the vaccine was announced Tuesday. Figures ranging from Keith Olbermann on the left to Marc Thiessen on the right thought it would only undermine public confidence in the critical vaccines.